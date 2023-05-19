Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

KALU stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.55. The company had a trading volume of 205,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.61. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52 week low of $56.79 and a 52 week high of $104.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.98.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.58. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is -223.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 314.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 2,214.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

