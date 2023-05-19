KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

KAR Auction Services Stock Performance

KAR traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $15.29. The company had a trading volume of 373,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,361. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.47. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 6.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at $206,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 23,021 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 12,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

