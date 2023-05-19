Katherine Stueland Sells 8,685 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 8,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $56,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,053. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Katherine Stueland sold 2,807 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $33,347.16.

GeneDx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WGS traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $6.65. 56,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,445. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $81.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeneDx

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($1.17). GeneDx had a negative net margin of 238.09% and a negative return on equity of 115.70%. The company had revenue of $43.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 1st quarter valued at $8,220,000. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 829.1% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 9,934,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864,919 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,562,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GeneDx by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,306,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 44,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GeneDx during the first quarter worth approximately $3,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

