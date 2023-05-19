Kava (KAVA) Trading 9.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003741 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $527.50 million and approximately $70.94 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00054600 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00039278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00019711 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006220 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 525,386,783 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,380,231 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

