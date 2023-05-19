KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger Sells 150,000 Shares

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $6,789,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KB Home Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:KBH opened at $46.10 on Friday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $46.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.02.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. KB Home had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $42.50 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on KB Home in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

