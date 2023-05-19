KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

KBR has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. KBR has a dividend payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KBR to earn $3.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average of $53.17. KBR has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $59.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. KBR had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,959.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other KBR news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $256,865.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,959.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KBR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KBR by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 103.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on KBR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Articles

