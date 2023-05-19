KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
KBR has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. KBR has a dividend payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KBR to earn $3.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.
KBR Stock Performance
Shares of KBR stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average of $53.17. KBR has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $59.99.
Insider Buying and Selling at KBR
In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,959.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other KBR news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $256,865.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,959.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of KBR
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KBR by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 103.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on KBR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.
About KBR
KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.
Featured Articles
