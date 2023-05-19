Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Buys 380 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 15,607.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,483,000 after buying an additional 5,216,157 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,663 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,322,000 after purchasing an additional 804,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,802,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,446,000 after purchasing an additional 686,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $143.44 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.23 and its 200 day moving average is $154.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,897 shares of company stock worth $24,211,983. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.