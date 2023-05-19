Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Grows Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, QVIDTVM Management LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

AEO opened at $13.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 2.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

A number of analysts have commented on AEO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $164,256.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,399.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $76,794.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,799.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $164,256.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,399.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,202 shares of company stock worth $599,822. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

