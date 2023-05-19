Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Grows Stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 521,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,673 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FARO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on FARO Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on FARO Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on FARO Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies Stock Up 8.8 %

In other news, Chairman Yuval Wasserman bought 4,350 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $49,677.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 131,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,054.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $90,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,240.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Yuval Wasserman purchased 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $49,677.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 131,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,054.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 25,255 shares of company stock valued at $290,283. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $11.88 on Friday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.92.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter.

About FARO Technologies

(Get Rating)

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and support of three-dimensional imaging and software solutions. It operates through the United States and Canada, Americas-Other, Germany, EMEA-Other, Japan, China, and Asia-Other segments. The company was founded by Gregory A.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.