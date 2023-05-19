Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Infinera worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Infinera by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,435,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,227,000 after acquiring an additional 578,424 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 26.5% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,973 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 1.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,269,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,542,000 after buying an additional 202,395 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Infinera by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,263,000 after buying an additional 208,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Infinera by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,705,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after buying an additional 565,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Infinera alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INFN shares. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Infinera in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Infinera Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of INFN opened at $5.07 on Friday. Infinera Co. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Infinera had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $392.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Infinera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.