Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Purchases 7,728 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 432,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after buying an additional 132,968 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.82. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $22.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.49 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.82%. FS KKR Capital’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,066.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In related news, Director Barbara Adams acquired 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $68,153.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $312,663.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Barbara Adams acquired 3,572 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $68,153.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,663.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Gerson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,600.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,072 shares of company stock valued at $176,324 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.