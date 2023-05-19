Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 258.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $119,395.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $119.52 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.26 and a 1 year high of $149.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.76.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently -10,796.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.71.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

Featured Stories

