Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 13,019 Shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,019 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in N-able were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NABL. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in N-able by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of N-able by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in N-able by 15.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 218,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 28,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in N-able by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after purchasing an additional 310,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in N-able by 53.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after buying an additional 239,546 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NABL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of N-able from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of N-able from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of N-able from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

N-able Stock Performance

NYSE NABL opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. N-able, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $15.12.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. N-able had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $95.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.59 million. Sell-side analysts predict that N-able, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at N-able

In related news, CFO Tim James O’brien sold 8,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $103,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 550,021 shares in the company, valued at $6,479,247.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Tim James O’brien sold 8,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $103,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 550,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,479,247.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Frank Colletti sold 26,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $305,002.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 385,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,922 shares of company stock valued at $667,210 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

N-able Company Profile

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Featured Articles

