Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) Insider Ada Poon Buys 3,000 Shares

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG – Get Rating) insider Ada Poon bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$4.63 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,875.00 ($9,312.08).

Kelly Partners Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.81.

Kelly Partners Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. Kelly Partners Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Kelly Partners Group

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and high net worth individuals in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Accounting and Other Services. It offers accounting and taxation, corporate secretarial, outsourced CFO, audit, business structuring, bookkeeping, and other accounting related services.

