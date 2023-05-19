Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KDP opened at $31.87 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

