Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Keysight Technologies stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,680. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $130.07 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

