Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMIGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KMI. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.56.

Shares of NYSE KMI remained flat at $16.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 9,833,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,710,095. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $20.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.80.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,941,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,380,258,000 after buying an additional 3,253,951 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after buying an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,578,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $716,198,000 after buying an additional 750,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

