Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.44. 861,807 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,523,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.10 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd.
Kingsoft Cloud Stock Down 7.4 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.20.
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
