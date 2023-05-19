Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.44. 861,807 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,523,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.10 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Down 7.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 266,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 40,032 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 189.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

