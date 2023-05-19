Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTE traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $3.93. 83,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,154. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06. Kinnate Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.22.

Kinnate Biopharma ( NASDAQ:KNTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). Sell-side analysts expect that Kinnate Biopharma will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 350,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $894,409.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,737,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,531,349.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 716,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,876,331.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,204,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,712.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 350,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $894,409.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,737,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,531,349.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,326,815 shares of company stock worth $9,074,491 over the last three months. Company insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 1,956.0% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

