KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $428.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $429.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.78.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,634,238.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,421 shares of company stock worth $15,974,021 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.26.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

