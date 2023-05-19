Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KNX. Credit Suisse Group lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.88.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

KNX stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.59. 2,209,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,430. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.64.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $3,629,626.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $3,629,626.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,139 shares of company stock valued at $3,799,422. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Recommended Stories

