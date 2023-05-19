KOK Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $633,327.49 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 19th. KOK has a total market capitalization of $17.64 million and $633,327.49 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.0353 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KOK has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00007079 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020736 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00025964 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018198 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001144 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,839.19 or 1.00048710 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.03562087 USD and is up 1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $628,665.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.