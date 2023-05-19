Konnect Trading 3.1% Higher This Week (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 19th. Konnect has a market cap of $835.59 million and approximately $99,854.98 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konnect token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0614 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Konnect has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Konnect

Konnect was first traded on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

