Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.
KEP opened at $6.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. Korea Electric Power has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.76.
Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The utilities provider reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 48.33% and a negative net margin of 34.31%.
Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.
