Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

KEP opened at $6.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. Korea Electric Power has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The utilities provider reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 48.33% and a negative net margin of 34.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Korea Electric Power by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 9.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

