Kroger (NYSE:KR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.31.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $49.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,508,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,116,166. Kroger has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $53.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.67.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,281.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,597. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.