Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.71.

KURA opened at $12.32 on Thursday. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 21.65, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth about $2,507,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Kura Oncology by 520.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 58,702 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in Kura Oncology by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 603,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kura Oncology by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 57,110 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 15.3% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,236,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,116,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

