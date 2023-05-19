Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Trading Up 8.8%

Shares of Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF – Get Rating) were up 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 294,471 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 354,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Lake Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49.

Lake Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lake Resources NL, is a lithium exploration company, which is focused on exploring lithium basins and pegmatites in Argentina. Its projects include Olaroz, Cauchari, Paso, located in Jujuy and Kachi located in Catamarca provinces. The company was founded on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.