Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Lakeland Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAKE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.98. 15,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,293. The company has a market cap of $80.92 million, a PE ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62. Lakeland Industries has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $18.35.

Lakeland Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Lakeland Industries by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 511.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. It operates through the Domestic and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire-retardant rated rainwear, and fire-retardant protective clothing.

