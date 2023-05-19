Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities upgraded Lam Research from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $508.10.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $9.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $588.86. 1,223,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,850. The company has a fifty day moving average of $513.54 and a 200 day moving average of $481.95. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $600.29. The company has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 33.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.21%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 4.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Stories

