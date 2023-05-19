Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 19th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCXGet Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities upgraded Lam Research from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $508.10.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $9.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $588.86. 1,223,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,850. The company has a fifty day moving average of $513.54 and a 200 day moving average of $481.95. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $600.29. The company has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 33.22 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.21%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 4.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.