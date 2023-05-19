Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Landmark Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.57. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Richard Ball bought 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $49,564.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 173,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,770.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,914 shares of company stock valued at $63,830 in the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LARK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

See Also

