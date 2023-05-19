Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 15,672 Shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) by 128.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,672 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 3.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 486,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,077,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,983,000 after purchasing an additional 96,056 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 25.7% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,589,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,812,000 after purchasing an additional 324,833 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 63.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 359,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 139,836 shares during the period. Finally, Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RMG Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMGC opened at $10.09 on Friday. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.