Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 20,505 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,505 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 252,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BGY opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $5.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

