Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 2,809 Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the first quarter worth about $169,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 16.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

TDF opened at $9.32 on Friday. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $14.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33.

About Templeton Dragon Fund

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

