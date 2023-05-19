Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 87.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period.

NYSE:ARDC opened at $11.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.10. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $13.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Ares Public Funds is an investment company. They provide investment activities in leveraged loans, high-yield bonds, private debt, private equity, and other types of investments. They offer alternative asset management, financial services, investment management, and direct lending.

