Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Shares in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 59,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 124,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 26,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000.

Shares of NYSE MUE opened at $9.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $12.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

