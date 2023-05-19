Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Cuts Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,996 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Shares of BGT stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $12.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

