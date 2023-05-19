Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $173,000 in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 79.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 277,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 40,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:GAB opened at $5.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $6.91.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

