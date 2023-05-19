Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 2,954 Shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Matisse Capital boosted its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 217.2% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 73,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 50,411 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 174,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE FINS opened at $11.78 on Friday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.

