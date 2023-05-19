Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Lantronix from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Lantronix from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th.
Lantronix Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of LTRX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 135,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,855. Lantronix has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56.
Lantronix Company Profile
Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
