Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Lantronix from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Lantronix from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Lantronix Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of LTRX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 135,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,855. Lantronix has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56.

Institutional Trading of Lantronix

Lantronix Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTRX. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 95.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lantronix by 2,730.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Lantronix by 118.0% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 7,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lantronix during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.