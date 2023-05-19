Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Largo Resources (CVE:LGO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Largo Resources Price Performance
Largo Resources has a one year low of C$0.11 and a one year high of C$0.81.
About Largo Resources
