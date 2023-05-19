LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

LCNB Stock Performance

Shares of LCNB stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,979. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $162.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.69. LCNB has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. LCNB had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 10.84%. On average, analysts forecast that LCNB will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

LCNB Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCNB

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCNB. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LCNB in the 4th quarter valued at $1,771,000. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in LCNB in the 4th quarter valued at $1,395,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in LCNB by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 30,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 526,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 28,724 shares in the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

