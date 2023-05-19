Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) PT Raised to $83.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Legend Biotech from $79.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.89.

Legend Biotech Stock Up 1.7 %

Legend Biotech stock opened at $70.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.36 and a beta of -0.06. Legend Biotech has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $73.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Legend Biotech by 779.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 78.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

