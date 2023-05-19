Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $83.00. The stock had previously closed at $68.94, but opened at $72.12. Legend Biotech shares last traded at $70.32, with a volume of 193,658 shares.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Legend Biotech from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legend Biotech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 197.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the first quarter worth $432,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 26.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,701,000 after acquiring an additional 639,828 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the first quarter worth $353,000. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.03 and a 200 day moving average of $52.71. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -47.36 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

