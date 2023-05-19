LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO George W. Lemaitre Sells 2,176 Shares of Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $139,394.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,371,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,906,631.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LMAT traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.77. The company had a trading volume of 18,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,880. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $68.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.69.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $47.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.