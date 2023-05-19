LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:LMAT traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.33. 132,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.07 and a 200 day moving average of $49.69. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $68.06.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.54 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 8.86%. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 6,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $326,729.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,113.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total value of $493,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,900.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 6,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $326,729.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,113.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,171 shares of company stock worth $9,212,728 in the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,818,000 after acquiring an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

