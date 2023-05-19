LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

LC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of LendingClub from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub Price Performance

Shares of LendingClub stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,495. The company has a market capitalization of $846.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.94. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.75.

Insider Activity

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. LendingClub had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Cutler purchased 7,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stephen M. Cutler acquired 7,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $49,997.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,940.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Cutler bought 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,313.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingClub

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 491.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132,438 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in LendingClub by 367.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.