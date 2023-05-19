Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives $14.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

LESL opened at $10.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $212.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.36 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Leslie’s by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,442,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,639,000 after purchasing an additional 232,791 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Leslie’s by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Leslie’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,941,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,276,000 after acquiring an additional 18,006 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

