Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,275 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,680,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,712,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,070,000 after acquiring an additional 458,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,766,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,775,000 after acquiring an additional 442,331 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 647,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,178,000 after buying an additional 174,300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 352.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 164,400 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 17,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $323,131.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,525,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,531,267.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 17,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $323,131.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,525,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,531,267.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Colin Love sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $194,488.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 794,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,349,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,634 in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Replimune Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Replimune Group stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,890. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 23.58 and a current ratio of 23.58. Replimune Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $29.52.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

