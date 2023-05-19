LexaGene (CVE:LXG) Trading Down 19.2%

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (CVE:LXG – Get Rating) shares fell 19.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. 2,135,377 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,156% from the average session volume of 170,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market cap of C$14.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.01.

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

