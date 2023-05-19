Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) shares were up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.33 and last traded at $8.20. Approximately 479,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,156,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LILAK. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity at Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer bought 75,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,143,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,960,519.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,204,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,456,000 after acquiring an additional 271,332 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth $1,543,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 724,900 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

